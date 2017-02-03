Toggle navigation
Magic 107.9 - Northwest Arkansas' at Work Station
Magic 107.9 - Northwest Arkansas' at Work Station
On Air
Magic 107.9 On Air - Full List
Jay & Dawn
Lora Songster
Jim Bodine
Delilah
Shows
Music
Listen Live
Listen Anywhere
Most Recently Played
Concert Calendar
Music News
Community
Concert Calendar
Community Events
Connect
Like Us on Facebook
Follow Us on Instagram
Follow Us on Twitter
Media Kit
Download the iHeartRadio App
Advertise with Us
Contests
Win a Wellness Plan with Magic 107.9!
Win Up-Close Tickets to Third Eye Blind from Magic 107.9!
Win tickets to see Train at The AMP with Magic 107.9!
Win the #iHeartAwards 24k VIP experience with Bruno Mars!
Win a VIP trip to the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards!
All Contests
Contest Rules
More
User Account Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Log In
Sign Up
Settings
Log Out
Contact Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Contact
Newsletter
Advertise With Us
Search Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Win up-close seats Third Eye Blind at The AMP with Magic 107.9
Famous Inventions By African Americans
15 Bands With Siblings
Get Everything You Need To Know About Super Bowl LI!
previous
next
On-Air Now
12pm - 6pm
Bill O’Reilly Interviews Donald Trump Ahead Of Super Bowl LI
Your Ground Beef May Now Include Heart
Bill Gates So Rich He May Become World's First Trillionaire
How the 'Worst Pitch' Ever Became HBO's 'Girls'
Nun Says Sex Is Such a Gift That Even Mary Probably Had It
'SNL' and Melissa McCarthy Spoof White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer
Inside a Former Chocolate Factory: a 'Unicorn' and a Whole Lot of Pot
'Unimaginable' Radiation Detected in Fukushima Reactor
In Honor Of The Big Game
Priest Arrested on Drug, Child Pornography Charges
A Most Macabre Art Form on This Man's Back
Taylor Swift Says Pre-Super Bowl Gig May Be Her Only Show In 2017 (VIDEOS)
x
See Full Playlist
Magic 107.9
Listen Now
on
Player-Bar_iHR-Logo
Recently Played
title
Content Goes Here
Add to Playlist
Create New Playlist
{{collection.name}}
{{(collection.tracks).length}} songs
Cancel
New Playlist
Cancel
Create
New
Save songs from Magic 107.9 to your playlist
Instantly replay songs from the radio
Unlimited skips
Listen offline
Create unlimited playlists
Play millions of songs on demand
Start Free 30 Day Trial
Learn more about iHeartRadio All Access
Added song{{songIDs.length > 1 ? 's' : ''}} to {{collectionName || 'playlist'}}
Song saved to My Music
An error occurred. Please try again.